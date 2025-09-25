Astros' Christian Walker: Tallies three RBI vs. A's
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional RBI during the Astros' 11-5 win over the Athletics on Thursday.
Walker collected an RBI in three separate plate appearances and capped things off with a solo shot to left field in the eighth to give the Astros a 10-run lead. Walker has seemingly broken out of his mini-slump, logging at least one hit in each of his last four games while going 6-for-17 (.353) over that span. He'll look to help the Astros make a final push for the playoffs in the upcoming weekend road series against the Angels.
