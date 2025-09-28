Walker went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Angels.

Walker's bat has sparked late in the season. He has gone 9-for-25 (.360) over his last six games while smacking four homers in that span, giving him 27 long balls on the year. He's added a .238/.297/.421 slash line with 88 RBI, 72 runs scored, two stolen bases and 24 doubles over 154 contests. His rate stats have been down across the board, but staying relatively healthy has kept his counting stats from dropping too far.