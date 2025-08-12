Astros' Colton Gordon: Back in big leagues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros recalled Gordon from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday.
The left-hander was optioned to Sugar Land on Monday, but he'll quickly rejoin the major-league club since Josh Hader (shoulder) is headed to the injured list. Gordon has started in 13 of his 14 big-league appearances this season but is likely to operate as a reliever since the Astros now have Spencer Arrighetti and Cristian Javier back in the fold.
