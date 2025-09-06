Gordon took a no-decision Friday against the Rangers, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

Gordon continued to struggle in the major leagues, as he's now without a quality start since June 13 against the Twins. That outing was also the last time he pitched at least six frames, and he's yielded at least four runs in five of his last eight outings. Gordon has a poor 5.67 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 73 innings this season, so he doesn't set up as a recommended fantasy streamer in his next scheduled turn against Atlanta. However, it's possible Friday's appearance was only a spot start.