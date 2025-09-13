Gordon gave up three runs on three hits and a walk over four relief innings Friday to record his first career save in an 11-3 rout of Atlanta.

The southpaw spoiled a combined shutout bid by four Houston hurlers as the team went with a bullpen day Friday, and Gordon served up homers to Ronald Acuna in the sixth inning and Eli White in the eighth to account for all the damage off him. The Astros lack a healthy fifth starter as the regular season winds down, but Gordon's performance likely won't earn him much consideration for the job. Over 25 big-league innings since the All-Star break, he's been taken deep 10 times, fueling a 7.92 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB during that stretch.