Astros' Colton Gordon: Dispatched back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros optioned Gordon to Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday.
Gordon's latest stint with the big club lasted only one day, as he'll be sent down after yielding five runs (four earned) in a two-inning relief outing Tuesday versus the Red Sox. Jordan Weems is taking Gordon's spot on the roster.
More News
-
Astros' Colton Gordon: Back in big leagues•
-
Astros' Colton Gordon: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Astros' Colton Gordon: Seemingly out of rotation•
-
Astros' Colton Gordon: Tagged for three homers in loss•
-
Astros' Colton Gordon: Saddled with third loss•
-
Astros' Colton Gordon: Steady in win over Arizona•