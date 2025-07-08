Gordon is being evaluated for a concussion after he was struck in the head by a comebacker during his start in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Guardians, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

After being struck by a Steven Kwan line drive in the fifth inning, Gordon was briefly knocked down but managed to stay in the game. He was pulled from the game in the following frame, ultimately suffering his second loss of the season while striking out two and allowing five earned runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. Until his concussion testing is completed, Gordon can be considered day-to-day, though the rookie southpaw isn't expected to make another start before the All-Star break.