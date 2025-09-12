The Astros recalled Gordon from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon will take the 26-man roster spot vacated by Lance McCullers, who was placed on the 15-day IL with right hand soreness. Gordon will be available out of the bullpen Friday versus Atlanta. He's appeared in 16 games for the Astros this season, making 14 starts, and has a 5.67 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 64:15 K:BB across 73 innings of work.