Gordon (4-3) took the loss Sunday against the Athletics, yielding four runs on six hits and no walks over five innings with six strikeouts.

The Houston southpaw opened the first frame by conceding solo homers to Miguel Andujar and Shea Langeliers and was unable to recover. Gordon tossed 99 pitches, 66 of which were strikes, as he did manage to notch six Ks for the first time in seven appearances, dating back to May 31. Across 62.2 total frames, the 26-year-old rookie sports a 4.74 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 54:11 K:BB. Gordon is currently slated to make his next start at Boston next weekend; however, his future in the Astros rotation may be limited as Luis Garcia (elbow), Cristian Javier (elbow) and Lance McCullers (blister) all are nearing returns from their respective injuries.