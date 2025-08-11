The Astros optioned Gordon to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.

The writing had been on the wall for Gordon's demotion, as the Astros skipped his turn in the rotation this past Sunday against the Yankees and instead had Jason Alexander start that game, even though the rookie left-hander hadn't pitched since Aug. 2. With Cristian Javier (elbow) returning from the 60-day injured list to start Monday's game against the Red Sox, the Astros now have a full five-man rotation, so Gordon will head back to Sugar Land to remain on a starter's schedule. Gordon had struggled mightily in his three starts since the All-Star break, going 1-2 with a 7.36 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 14.2 innings.