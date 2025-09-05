Astros' Colton Gordon: Slated for call up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros are expected to recall Gordon from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Houston hasn't listed a starter for Friday's game against the Rangers, and it's possible Gordon's being called up to fill that hole. Gordon has been at Sugar Land since Aug. 13, and he posted a 5.93 ERA in three starts during that time. The 26-year-old has a 5.64 ERA in 68.2 innings with the Astros this season, starting in 13 of his 15 appearances.
More News
-
Astros' Colton Gordon: Dispatched back to Triple-A•
-
Astros' Colton Gordon: Back in big leagues•
-
Astros' Colton Gordon: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Astros' Colton Gordon: Seemingly out of rotation•
-
Astros' Colton Gordon: Tagged for three homers in loss•
-
Astros' Colton Gordon: Saddled with third loss•