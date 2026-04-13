Gordon will start for the Astros in Tuesday's series opener against the Rockies, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon was recalled by the Astros from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday to give the parent club more depth in the rotation due to Hunter Brown (shoulder), Tatsuya Imai (arm) and Cristian Javier (shoulder) all being placed on the injured list this past week. Gordon appeared in 20 games (14 starts) for the Astros in 2025, posting a 6-4 record with a 5.34 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 72:19 K:BB across 86 innings. He's been sharp in three starts in Triple-A this season and boasts a 1.76 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 15.1 frames with Sugar Land.