Reifert is being traded from the Rays to the Astros, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Reifert spent all of last season with Triple-A Durham, where he posted a 2.48 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 58 innings spanning 46 appearances (including three starts). The right-hander displayed an outstanding slider and excellent swing-and-miss stuff with a 32.9 percent strikeout rate, 36.6 percent whiff rate and 31.5 percent chase rate, though he also posted a less appealing 5.3 BB/9. Reifort could compete for a big-league bullpen spot next spring, especially if he's able to improve his control. Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Tampa Bay is receiving cash for Reifert.