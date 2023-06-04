Astros general manager Dana Brown confirmed Sunday that Whitley (lat) could be an option to join the major-league squad as a reliever once he's healthy and activated from Triple-A Sugar Land's 7-day injured list, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Though he's been regarded as one of the Astros' top pitching prospects for more than a half decade, Whitley has yet to make his MLB debut, with multiple setbacks on the health front having stalled his development. Now on the mend from a right lat strain that's expected to keep him shelved for around 3-to-4 months, Whitley likely won't have enough time to get stretched back out for a starting role at Triple-A even if he meets the short end of that recovery timeline. The Astros still believe the 25-year-old right-hander possesses the sort of arsenal that can make him an effective weapon out of the bullpen, so if he's quickly able to reclaim command and velocity upon returning from the injury, he could make his long-awaited MLB debut at some point during the final month of the season.