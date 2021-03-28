Manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that Stubbs will remain away from the team for at least one or two days while waiting to clear COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

After being hit in the head by a pitch in a March 22 game, Stubbs was held out of the lineup for two days before returning to action in a reserve capacity Thursday. While he looks to be in the clear for the start of the season from an injury standpoint, his entry into the health and safety protocol suddenly makes his status for Opening Day murkier. As the clear No. 3 catcher on the depth chart behind Martin Maldonado and Jason Castro, Stubbs won't see much work even if Houston elects to carry him on its 26-man active roster to begin the season.