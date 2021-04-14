Stubbs was recalled by the Astros on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stubbs will join the major-league club to serve as Houston's backup catcher after Martin Maldonado was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday. Jason Castro should serve as the primary catcher in Maldonado's absence, but Stubbs could make his 2021 debut in the near future if Maldonado misses extended time.