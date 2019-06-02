Astros' Garrett Stubbs: Catching Cole
Stubbs will start against Oakland on Sunday with Gerrit Cole on the mound, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This will be Stubbs second start since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock as a replacement for the injured Max Stassi (knee). He had a pair of hits, including a double, and an RBI in his previous start, which was his MLB debut. Robinson Chirinos, who has started seven of the last eight games, gets a well-deserved break.
More News
-
Astros' Garrett Stubbs: Gets call to Houston•
-
Astros' Garrett Stubbs: Shifts to minor-league camp•
-
Astros' Garrett Stubbs: Joins 40-man roster•
-
Astros' Garrett Stubbs: Clubs second homer of season•
-
Astros' Garrett Stubbs: Reassigned to minors camp•
-
Astros' Garrett Stubbs: Promoted to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...