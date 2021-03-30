Stubbs cleared the health and safety protocols and returned to workouts Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Stubbs was informed Monday that he won't be on the Opening Day roster, but that was seemingly unrelated to his temporary quarantine. Martin Maldonado and Jason Castro will be the Astros' primary catchers this season, with Stubbs filling in whenever there's an injury.
