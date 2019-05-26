The Astros will recall Stubbs from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The organization's top catching prospect, Stubbs gets his first call to the big leagues after fellow backstop Max Stassi suffered a left knee injury in Saturday's game. It's unclear if Stassi's setback is serious enough to warrant a trip to the injured list, but Stubbs should at least serve as the No. 2 catcher behind Robinson Chirinos while Stassi is day-to-day.