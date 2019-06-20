Stubbs went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.

Stubbs made just his third start in the last 10 games and sixth overall. The catching prospect's first exposure to MLB was not expected to last long and it may be coming to close as early as this weekend after the injured Max Stassi (knee) caught nine innings on consecutive days Tuesday and Wednesday. Stubbs is 4-for-25 (.160) in eight games (six starts) since being called up in late May.

