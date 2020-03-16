Stubbs is batting .455 (5-for-11) with a home run, two RBI and two stolen bases over 10 spring games.

Stubbs is competing with Dustin Garneau to be the backup catcher to starter Martin Maldonado. Stubbs has experience in the outfield as well as catcher and brings a modicum of speed (47 SB in minors), so he could land as the 26th man for the Astros, if he doesn't win the No. 2 catcher job.