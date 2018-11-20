Stubbs was added to Houston's 40-man roster Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stubbs will be shielded from the Rule 5 draft following the Astros' latest move. He's advanced to Triple-A Fresno in each of the last two seasons and appears to be closing in on his big-league debut after slashing .310/.382/.455 with four homers and 38 RBI over 84 games with the Grizzlies in 2018.

