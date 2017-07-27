Astros' Garrett Stubbs: Low batting average at Double-A
Stubbs, 24, is batting .237/.325/.340 with four home runs, 24 RBI and eight steals through 68 games for Double-A Corpus Christi.
Stubbs hit .304 last year, so 2017 has clearly been a disappointment in terms of his batting average, even as he has accumulated almost as many walks as strikeouts. His home runs and steals are down as well, though he does have double-digit potential in both areas. Still, at 24 years of age and loads of talent at the catching spot ahead of him, it remains to be seen if Stubbs will end up in Houston's future plans.
