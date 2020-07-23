Stubbs is part of Houston's 30-man roster, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
As expected, Stubbs will open the season with the Astros thanks to expanded rosters. He'll serve as the team's third catcher for now, though the team has also talked about potentially using him at other positions.
