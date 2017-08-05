Astros' Garrett Stubbs: Promoted to Triple-A
Stubbs was promoted to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Stubbs didn't exactly rake with Double-A Corpus Christi, slashing just .236/.324/.331 in 300 plate appearances to begin 2017. However, with Juan Centeno moving up to the big club to replace Evan Gattis (concussion), Stubbs will get his first opportunity with the top minor-league affiliate. His speed at the catcher position makes Stubbs somewhat intriguing in dynasty leagues, but he is a work in progress at the dish, and there are questions about his ability to hold up to the rigors of catching duties.
