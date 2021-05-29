Stubbs was recalled by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Stubbs spent just over a month with Triple-A Sugar Land and slashed .333/.471/.444 with three doubles and three RBI in eight games with the minor-league club. He'll now serve as a backup option at catcher after Jason Castro (Achilles) was placed on the injured list.
