Stubbs went 1-for-1 with a double, a walk and three runs Sunday in the Astros' 21-1 win over the Mariners.

Stubbs was making just his second appearance with the Astros since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Sept. 2. With the Astros leading 13-0 after three innings, manager AJ Hinch pulled a couple key regulars early, allowing Stubbs and Myles Straw (3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs) to produce big lines off the bench. Though Stubbs was used in left field Sunday, he'll primarily serve as insurance at catcher behind Robinson Chirinos and Martin Maldonado in the season's final month.