Stubbs was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stubbs slashed .160/.192/.200 in 26 plate appearances since being called up in late May after Max Stassi (knee) landed on the injured list. Stubbs received six starts during his first major-league stint and makes his way back to the minors with Stassi returning to action.

