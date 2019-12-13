Astros' Garrett Stubbs: To see infield work
Stubbs is expected to get looks in the infield during spring training, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Stubbs saw time in the outfield with the Astros a season ago, manning left field in seven contests. It would certainly make him a more valuable ballplayer if he's able to add a few infield positions to his repertoire.
