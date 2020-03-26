Astros' Garrett Stubbs: Ushered to minors
Stubbs was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Stubbs impressed in his limited opportunities before Spring Training was suspended, slashing .455/.625/.727 with a homer and two steals in 16 plate appearances, but it wasn't enough for him to beat out Dustin Garneau for the job as Houston's backup catcher.
