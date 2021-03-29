Stubbs (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) was informed Monday that he wouldn't be included on the Astros' Opening Day roster, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Stubbs recently began a quarantine period away from the team due to contact-tracing concerns, but that likely didn't play a factor in him missing out on the Opening Day roster. Instead, Martin Maldonado and Jason Castro had been locked in all spring as the Astros' top two catchers, leaving no room for Stubbs. Once he clears all COVID-19 protocols, Stubbs will report to the Astros' alternate site before likely heading to Triple-A Sugar Land when the minor-league season begins in May.