Paredes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Mariners.

Paredes missed two months due to a right hamstring tear suffered in mid-July against the Mariners. He's gone 2-for-11 with a walk and six strikeouts over three games since his return to the lineup, though he is being eased back in as the designated hitter. For the season, Paredes is up to 20 homers while adding 51 RBI, 52 runs scored, 15 doubles, one triple and a .257/.356/.470 slash line over 97 contests. He has now reached the 20-homer mark in three of the last four seasons.