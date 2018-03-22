Astros' J.D. Davis: Awaits roster fate
Davis and Tyler White will accompany the Astros back home to Houston next week for two exhibition games against the Brewers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Davis and White are locked in a battle for the final roster spot, and a decision will be rendered following the conclusion of those two games. The spot is available because first baseman Yulieski Gurriel is recovering from a hand injury and will serve a five-game suspension upon his return. From a pure numbers standpoint, Davis (three HR, 1.019 OPS) has had the better spring, but White has more MLB experience on his resume. Either way, fantasy owners should understand this will be a temporary assignment, likely ending mid-to-late April, and the eventual winner will get limited plate appearances.
