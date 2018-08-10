Davis was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Thursday, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports.

Davis will head to the minors after his appearing in 13 games during his latest big-league stint. Since being recalled from Triple-A on July 20, he's gone just 6-for-40 with one RBI. In a corresponding move, Carlos Correa is expected to be activated from the disabled list ahead of Friday's tilt against Seattle.

