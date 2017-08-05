Davis will start at third base and bat eighth Saturday against the Blue Jays.

The 24-year-old is getting his first look with the major-league team after slashing .282/.345/.527 with 26 homers in 103 games between Double- and Triple-A to open the season. Alex Bregman has been needed more at shortstop with Carlos Correa (thumb) on the DL, but Marwin Gonzalez has been seeing starts at short as well, so Davis may not play every day right off the bat. Regardless, Davis' right-handed power makes an intriguing pickup in a lot of formats, as he should be a nice fit in Houston where the Crawford Boxes shorten the left-field dimensions.