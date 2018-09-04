Davis was recalled by the Astros on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Davis appeared in 30 games for the Astros earlier in the season, hitting a disappointing .176/.247/.235. His numbers for Triple-A Fresno are far better, however, as he's hit .342/.406/.583 at that level. He's unlikely to be much more than a bench bat over the final month of the season unless the team suffers a sudden injury crisis.