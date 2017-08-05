Astros' J.D. Davis: Called up to big club
Davis is coming up to the majors, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Davis hasn't stopped raking since his promotion to Triple-A Fresno, where he hammered four homers and five doubles en route to a .281/.362/.579 line over 15 games. With Carlos Correa still on the disabled list, look for Davis to get a few starts at third base with Alex Bregman shifting over to cover shortstop.
