Astros' J.D. Davis: Dealing with injury
Davis suffered a fingernail issue during Friday's game, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Davis was forced to leave the game due to the injury and then missed Saturday's game as well, however, he is expected to play Sunday. Davis is in the mix as a temporary fill-in for Yulieski Gurriel, who is expected to be out until mid-to-late April due to a hand injury.
