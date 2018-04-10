Davis went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Monday's 2-0 win over the Twins.

Davis' sixth-inning single provided the only run the Astros would need on a cold night in Minnesota. The hit was his first in 10 trips to the plate and leaves him with a .111 batting average over the first two weeks of the season. The Astros have two more games this week before they are expected to welcome back Yulieski Gurriel (hand) on Friday. His return signals an end to Davis' stay on the major-league roster.