Astros' J.D. Davis: Drives in winning run
Davis went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Monday's 2-0 win over the Twins.
Davis' sixth-inning single provided the only run the Astros would need on a cold night in Minnesota. The hit was his first in 10 trips to the plate and leaves him with a .111 batting average over the first two weeks of the season. The Astros have two more games this week before they are expected to welcome back Yulieski Gurriel (hand) on Friday. His return signals an end to Davis' stay on the major-league roster.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...