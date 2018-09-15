Davis entered Friday's game after George Springer left with a shoulder injury. He grounded out in his lone plate appearance.

Davis played left field while Marwin Gonzalez slid from left to center. We would normally see Tony Kemp ahead of Davis, but he had been used as a pinch hitter earlier. If Springer sits out Saturday's game, expect Kemp, not Davis, to be in the starting lineup.

