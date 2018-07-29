Davis will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Rangers.

Davis is making his third straight start and may have edged ahead of outfielder Kyle Tucker as the primary replacement in the lineup spot created by Carlos Correa's (back) extended absence. The Astros had another spot open up following Jose Altuve's (knee) placement on the DL on Sunday, so Davis seems in good position to earn steady opportunities over the next week.

