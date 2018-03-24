Davis went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Friday's game against the Twins.

One of the final mysteries in Houston's camp is whether Davis or Tyler White earns the roster spot made available by Yulieski Gurriel's hand injury. Manager A.J. Hinch said he'll reach a decision after the two exhibition games Houston plays next week against Washington, but Davis hitting two homers off two different pitchers should be embossed on the manager as spring training wraps up. Davis' ability to go deep at any point is a strength he brings to battle.

