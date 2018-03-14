Astros' J.D. Davis: Leads team in hitting
Davis went 2-for-3 in Tuesday's game against the Mets and improved his spring batting average to team-high .394.
Both of Davis' hits came off New York's Noah Syndergaard, who was dealing high-90s fastballs. From a numbers standpoint, Davis has the edge over Tyler White and A.J. Reed for the early-season playing time made available because hand surgery has sidelined first baseman Yulieski Gurriel. For whichever player makes the Opening Day roster, the playing time is not going to be a lot. Gurriel is due back sometime in April and it's very likely that while he's sidelined, most of the first base starts will go to Marwin Gonzalez.
More News
-
Astros' J.D. Davis: Returns to Grapefruit League action•
-
Astros' J.D. Davis: Dealing with injury•
-
Astros' J.D. Davis: Competing for 1B reps to start season•
-
Astros' J.D. Davis: May get outfield reps•
-
Astros' J.D. Davis: Hits fourth long ball•
-
Astros' J.D. Davis: Hits third homer in Saturday win•
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...