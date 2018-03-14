Davis went 2-for-3 in Tuesday's game against the Mets and improved his spring batting average to team-high .394.

Both of Davis' hits came off New York's Noah Syndergaard, who was dealing high-90s fastballs. From a numbers standpoint, Davis has the edge over Tyler White and A.J. Reed for the early-season playing time made available because hand surgery has sidelined first baseman Yulieski Gurriel. For whichever player makes the Opening Day roster, the playing time is not going to be a lot. Gurriel is due back sometime in April and it's very likely that while he's sidelined, most of the first base starts will go to Marwin Gonzalez.