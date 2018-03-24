Astros' J.D. Davis: Makes Opening Day roster
Davis was informed Saturday that he will be on the Astros' Opening Day roster, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Davis was battling Tyler White for the roster spot made available by Yulieski Gurriel's hand injury, and a strong spring showing by Davis (.365/.393/.712 with five homers in 56 plate appearances) secured him the Opening Day roster spot. It's unclear if the 24-year-old will see the majority of playing time at first base until Gurriel is back, as Marwin Gonzalez is also a capable first baseman, but that should clear up as the start of the season draws nearer. Either way, Davis will likely head back to the minors once Gurriel is ready to return.
