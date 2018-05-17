Astros' J.D. Davis: Misses out on promotion
Davis was not promoted to replace Jake Marisnick due to fewer games in the outfield than eventual call-up Tony Kemp, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After demoting Marisnick to Triple-A Fresno, the Astros likely had a decision between Davis (1.017 OPS) and Kemp (.842) before settling on the more experienced outfielder. The organization wanted to gradually expose Davis to the outfield when he was sent down earlier this season, but he's played just six games in left field since arriving in Fresno.
