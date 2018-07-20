Davis is likely to be called up to Houston on Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

The Astros sent Tyler White down before the break and will need to make a corresponding move before play resumes Friday. Davis has been out of the lineup for Triple-A Fresno since Tuesday, possibly in order to give him a break before joining the big-league club. In a pair of brief stints in the majors earlier this season, Davis has hit .200/.321/.267 in 17 games.