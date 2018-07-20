Davis was called up from Triple-A Fresno on Friday.

As expected, Davis will join the big-league team after the Astros optioned Tyler White to the minors prior to the All-Star break. Davis will likely serve as Yulieski Gurriel's backup while also sprinkling in some time in left field. Across 15 games with Houston this year, Davis has hit .219/.375/.438 with two home runs and three RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories