Astros' J.D. Davis: Returns to Grapefruit League action
Davis went 0-for-0 and recorded a walk in Sunday's matchup against St. Louis.
Davis left Friday's game with a fingernail problem and was forced to sit out of Saturday's matchup. However, he was able to record an at-bat Sunday. The 24-year-old third baseman appears to have returned to health and should be allowed to resume normal spring training activities.
