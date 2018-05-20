Davis was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Sunday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Davis spent the first two weeks of the season in the big leagues but was optioned back to Fresno when Yulieski Gurriel returned from the disabled list on April 12. Davis has been on fire in Triple-A recently, slashing an incredible .415/.473/.654. He'll likely operate as a bench bat or in the occasional DH role for the time being.