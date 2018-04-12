Astros' J.D. Davis: Returns to minors
Davis was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Davis made the Opening Day roster as a reserve player and collected six hits in his 28 at-bats. He'll be sent back to the minors with starting first baseman Yulieski Gurriel (hand) set to return from the disabled list Friday. Davis will likely play every day at Fresno with the hopes of returning to the bigs before long.
